Tesla Keeps Doing Something No Other Company Dares To

With a normal automaker, changes to vehicle hardware would be announced months ahead of time. After launch, there would be a swarm of press releases, Twitters posts, YouTube videos, and possibly even TV commercials from the brand detailing every little improvement and fix. As has been widely established, Tesla is not a normal automaker and has, at least according to early reports, started equipping new hardware on some of its recently manufactured cars. Not so much as a whisper has come from Tesla's official media channels announcing the change.

According to a Twitter post, a new Model Y at a delivery lot was spotted with an updated suite of cameras and sensors mounted behind the windshield and on the front fenders of the car. The new hardware has been dubbed "Hardware 4.0." Although nothing has been confirmed by the company, the new sensors and cameras are likely part of Tesla's controversial Autopilot and Full Self-Driving (FSD) software.