The Reason Why Tesla Hates Advertising, But Just Might Try It

At Tesla's annual shareholder meeting CEO Elon Musk surprised attendees and viewers by confirming that Tesla is finally warming to the concept of advertising its pioneering line of electric cars. Responding to an investor's question, Musk stated, "We will try a little advertising and see how it goes."

Previously, Tesla relied on a grassroots strategy from its loyal fan base to spread the word about the brand. Though, to be fair, the awards issued by the brand's so-called Loot Box program could be construed as payment, albeit not in a traditional sense. Besides eschewing paid media advertising, Musk takes things a step further by refusing to pay celebrities to drive Tesla cars or even offer a discount to high-profile clients. There have been a certain few cracks in this policy, though, such as in 2020 when Chinese influencer Viya was tapped to promote the Model 3 in an hour-long stream.

Some industry analysts have gone so far as to say that the mainstream is critical of the Tesla brand since the company does not provide advertising revenue. According to MotorBiscuit, some manufacturers have historically spent as much as $4,000 per vehicle sold, whereas Tesla spent $3 per vehicle sold in 2018. Musk claims that the money saved on advertising goes directly into improving its vehicles instead, although we suspect that at least a portion of that savings contributes to Tesla's famously hefty profit margins.