Tesla's Loot Box Program Explained: How It Works, And What Awards You Can Get

Loot boxes are a well-known mechanic in the video game space wherein players can gain access to a host of in-game perks which often can't be accessed by any other means.

Traditional loot boxes generally contain random in-game items (loot) ranging from cosmetic items like skins to "pay-to-win" items such as weapons or other in-game abilities. When a player buys a loot box, they don't know the contents, though they may know what types of items could be inside, only finding out once the box has been opened. Due to their randomized nature, loot boxes have earned their fair share of negative attention for promoting gambling and microtransactions. The fact that minors can access them has also been a cause for concern.

As for Tesla's Loot Box program, it isn't what most people would know as a loot box in that it is a rewards program, is only accessible to adults, and has no gambling involved — you know what you are getting when you redeem your points. We suspect Tesla went with the name "Loot Box" because it sounds better than "Loyalty Program" or "Rewards Program," and the term is more familiar to a younger demographic. On top of that, this is Tesla, the company that named its models S, 3, X, and Y and introduced multiple features named after Spaceballs references.