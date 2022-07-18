The UK Government Just Decided The Fate Of Loot Boxes And It's Not What We Expected

Loot boxes, obtained through microtransactions in all-too-many games, are a controversial subject. Many game studios use them, often in excess, as a means of turning a profit. Unfortunately, the nature of loot boxes means that it's very easy to spend too much money on them — after all, you never know what you're going to get, and the games usually try to convince you to buy as many as possible. The addictive properties of loot boxes are so apparent that the U.K. House of Lords decided to take a closer look at them in 2020. After two years of deliberation, the U.K government issued a response on July 17, 2022. What's going to happen to loot boxes? The short answer: not much.

We've all heard stories about players spending hundreds, if not thousands of dollars on microtransactions in games. Loot boxes are a popular target, and they do share a lot of the same properties as plain old gambling. As the House of Lords said in its 2020 report, "If a product looks like gambling and feels like gambling, it should be regulated as gambling." With plenty of reports about young children spending insane amounts of money on microtransactions, it does seem to make sense that this should be regulated. However, the U.K. government seems to want to take a more subtle approach.

Rt. Hon. Nadine Dorries, MP, the Secretary of State of the U.K. government's Department for Digital Culture, Media, and Sport (DCMS), said in the massive report that it would be "premature to take legislative action without first pursuing enhanced industry-led measures to deliver protections for children, young people, and all players." This is unexpected, seeing as many countries are introducing some regulations to loot boxes, but the U.K. is not going to remain entirely passive on the matter.