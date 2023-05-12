Tesla Just Bumped Up Prices On Every Car Except The Model 3

In a seemingly limitless series of price adjustments over the last few years, electric automaker Tesla just announced that its Model S, X, and Y vehicles sold in the United States are getting more expensive. Noticeably absent from the price hike is Tesla's most affordable vehicle, the Model 3. If there's such a thing as good news when it comes to higher prices, it's that the increases only amount to a small 0.5% to 1.1% of the vehicles' purchase prices.

As reported by Reuters, that translates to a new base price of $88,490 for the Model S sedan and $98,490 for the Model X SUV. In spite of the difference in price of the base models, the performance versions of both the Model S and X are priced identically at $108,490. The brand's popular Model Y, a compact crossover SUV, ratchets up to $47,490 for the base model, $50,490 for the long range model, and $54,490 for the performance variant.

As a consolation for the modest price jump, Tesla is offering lower interest rates though its internal financing department. According to the company's website, rates as low as 3.99% are available.