Would You Pay $1.6m For This Brand New Aston Martin DB12?

Aston Martins aren't cheap. They never have been and never will be. Even non-car offerings from the brand are expensive. That's what's to be expected of the brand of choice for James Bond. As such, the very first Aston Martin DB12 was just auctioned off for $1,600,000 at the amfAR Gala Cannes in France, of which the automaker was a major sponsor. For the record, the $1.6 million covers the rights to purchase the car and the cost of the car itself, according to an Aston Martin spokesperson. That's quite the price tag to pay for any car, even if it is the first production model. All of the funds raised from the auction will go towards HIV/AIDs research as part of amfAR's charity. So the money is definitely going to a good cause.

This specific DB12 will get the Q treatment which will include special embroidering and badges, according to a press release. The new owner will also get signatures from Formula One drivers Lance Stroll and Fernando Alonso on the engine cover as a bonus. Despite the exorbitant price tag, it's a win-win. The owner gets a fairly unique piece of Aston Martin history, and a substantial chunk of change goes to a worthy charity.