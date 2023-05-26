Would You Pay $1.6m For This Brand New Aston Martin DB12?
Aston Martins aren't cheap. They never have been and never will be. Even non-car offerings from the brand are expensive. That's what's to be expected of the brand of choice for James Bond. As such, the very first Aston Martin DB12 was just auctioned off for $1,600,000 at the amfAR Gala Cannes in France, of which the automaker was a major sponsor. For the record, the $1.6 million covers the rights to purchase the car and the cost of the car itself, according to an Aston Martin spokesperson. That's quite the price tag to pay for any car, even if it is the first production model. All of the funds raised from the auction will go towards HIV/AIDs research as part of amfAR's charity. So the money is definitely going to a good cause.
This specific DB12 will get the Q treatment which will include special embroidering and badges, according to a press release. The new owner will also get signatures from Formula One drivers Lance Stroll and Fernando Alonso on the engine cover as a bonus. Despite the exorbitant price tag, it's a win-win. The owner gets a fairly unique piece of Aston Martin history, and a substantial chunk of change goes to a worthy charity.
Aston Martin's Super Tourer
By definition, the Aston Martin DB12 is a grand tourer (or GT car), meaning that while undoubtedly fast, nimble, and powerful, the car's purpose is for traveling long distances as quickly and as comfortably as possible. However, Aston Martin calls the DB12 "the World's First Super Tourer" saying that it's so far beyond what a GT can be. "In addition to showcasing the generosity of amfAR attendees, the incredible amount raised through this charity auction highlights the excitement for the new DB12 and the unique ultra-luxury and high-performance aspects of this model that elevate it well beyond the current GT category," explained Aston Martin's Executive Chairman Lawrence Stroll.
Specs-wise, the DB12 is powered by a 4-liter twin-turbo V8 that generates an impressive 671 horsepower. It's capable of a top speed of 202 miles per hour and can accelerate from zero to 60 miles per hour in a not-at-all-stately 3.6 seconds.