2023 Genesis Electrified GV70: Is It Worth The Cost To Go All Electric?
Genesis isn't the only automaker offering both gas and fully-electric versions of some of its models, but in the case of the 2023 Electrified GV70 the difference — in price, at least — between internal combustion and zero-emissions is considerable. At first glance, you're saving a lot of money by going for the gas-powered SUV. The 2023 GV70 starts at $41,150 (plus $1,125 destination) with Genesis' 2.5T AWD powertrain. The 3.5T AWD version of the GV70 starts at $55,250 (plus destination).
Genesis only has a single drivetrain configuration for its 2023 Electrified GV70. That's a dual-motor AWD, starting at $65,850 (plus destination). However, power does make a difference.
The base, 2.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder gas engine — Genesis' cheapest — has 300 horsepower, 311 lb-ft of torque, and standard all-wheel drive. It's certainly not a bad engine, though those looking for more power and refinement might want to consider the 3.5T upgrade. That's a 3.5-liter twin-turbo V6, with 375 horsepower and 391 lb-ft of torque.
The Electrified GV70, though, brings 429 horsepower and 516 lb-ft of torque to the party. Hit the "Boost" button, and you get 482 horsepower to play with, albeit only for ten seconds at a time. In short, while the electric SUV may be considerably more expensive, it's also considerably more powerful.
For the Electrified GV70 lavish is the only option
The other big factor worth considering is trim level and equipment. The base GV70 2.5T offers four trims: Standard, Select, Advanced, and Sport Prestige. The GV70 3.5T comes in Sport, Sport Advanced, and Sport Prestige levels. Fully loaded, the 2023 GV70 3.5 Sport Prestige actually totals up to $65,150 (plus destination), or just $700 behind the starting price of the Electrified GV70.
Just as Genesis only offers a single drivetrain for the electric SUV, so too has it limited its trim packages to the highest levels. The cheapest Electrified GV70 is actually the Advanced trim — including things like a 14.5-inch infotainment screen, 20-inch wheels, panoramic sunroof, power tailgate, leather seats with front heating and ventilation, and wireless phone charging. In short, equipment you'll have to pay more for compared to the base pricing of the two internal combustion GV70 models.
The most expensive 2023 Electrified GV70 Prestige starts at $72,650 (plus destination). Certainly not cheap, by any metric, but for that you get Nappa leather, a 3D fully-digital gauge cluster display, heads-up display, Lexicon premium audio system, active noise cancellation, and heated second-row seats and steering wheel.
You pay more, you get more
In short, yes, the Electrified GV70 commands a price premium over its gas-powered GV70 siblings, but that premium is about more than just the difference between internal combustion and electricity. Instead, the electric SUV is the most powerful, the most lavishly equipped, and the most refined.
That's not to say it's necessarily the best version of the GV70 for most people. The Electrified GV70's range — 236 miles, from its standard 77.4 kWh battery — is solid, and if you've got charging facilities at home or at work, then the way may be clear for never visiting a gas station again. Not everybody, however, is so lucky.
Being able to drive as far as 418 miles on a tank of gas — according to the U.S. EPA's estimate for the GV70 2.5T — has a lot of appeal, especially when you don't have to worry about finding a DC fast charger at the end of that journey. It's also fair to say not everybody needs the fulsome feature list of an Electrified GV70 Advanced or Prestige. The standard, internal combustion version of the SUV is no slouch, and the three versions look — thanks to Genesis' light-handed approach to EV aesthetics — near-identical at first glance. While the electric model is good, then, it's a case of complimenting the rest of the lineup, rather than eclipsing it.