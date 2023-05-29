2023 Genesis Electrified GV70: Is It Worth The Cost To Go All Electric?

Genesis isn't the only automaker offering both gas and fully-electric versions of some of its models, but in the case of the 2023 Electrified GV70 the difference — in price, at least — between internal combustion and zero-emissions is considerable. At first glance, you're saving a lot of money by going for the gas-powered SUV. The 2023 GV70 starts at $41,150 (plus $1,125 destination) with Genesis' 2.5T AWD powertrain. The 3.5T AWD version of the GV70 starts at $55,250 (plus destination).

Genesis only has a single drivetrain configuration for its 2023 Electrified GV70. That's a dual-motor AWD, starting at $65,850 (plus destination). However, power does make a difference.

The base, 2.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder gas engine — Genesis' cheapest — has 300 horsepower, 311 lb-ft of torque, and standard all-wheel drive. It's certainly not a bad engine, though those looking for more power and refinement might want to consider the 3.5T upgrade. That's a 3.5-liter twin-turbo V6, with 375 horsepower and 391 lb-ft of torque.

The Electrified GV70, though, brings 429 horsepower and 516 lb-ft of torque to the party. Hit the "Boost" button, and you get 482 horsepower to play with, albeit only for ten seconds at a time. In short, while the electric SUV may be considerably more expensive, it's also considerably more powerful.