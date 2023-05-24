Tina Turner's Lamborghini LM002: A Rare Gem For An Iconic Singer

Today, we learned of the sad passing of one of the most successful performers of all time. Over her long career, Tina Turner won no less than 12 Grammy Awards, and landed in the Billboard Top 10 seven times. Following the success of her comeback album "Private Dancer" in the 1980s, the singer decided to treat herself to a Lamborghini — though perhaps not the one you're thinking. Rather than the brand's iconic scissor-doored Countach, Ms. Turner chose an LM002 SUV.

With the help of her then-new German love interest, EMI Electrola head Erwin Bach, Tina set out customizing the LM002 to her taste. To begin with, the 5 foot, 4 inch singer had trouble viewing the road over the LM002's bulbous hood bulge, so it was reduced in size. And needless to say, a state-of-the-art audio system from Blaupunkt was installed — with 1500 watts of power and a trick subwoofer installation underneath the rear seat.

A final cosmetic modification was an inches-thick brush guard (or "bull bar") mounted to the front of the vehicle, necessitated by Tina's lack of confidence in French drivers while spending considerable time in the sunny St. Tropez. An electric winch was installed, too — you know, for getting unstuck at the beach.