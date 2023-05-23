This Super Cheap Calculator Can Play Tons Of Classic Nintendo Games

These days just about anything with a working screen and a USB port has the potential to run video games — particularly if you can load Android OS onto it. And this rule applies to calculators just as much as it does refrigerators.

The hardware in question this time is the GHLBD desk calculator, which YouTuber Taki Udon says was purchased second-hand, online for about $10 (though it typically sells for more than that aftermarket these days). Thanks to its somewhat peculiar construction, it can handle both the installation and playing of a wide variety of games — with Taki Udon showcasing everything from the Nintendo Entertainment System and Game Boy Advance to the DS and Dreamcast.

Granted, the GHLBD doesn't come with these games installed, which means if you want to do this you'll have to delve into the world of emulators and ROMs — something that does carry a bit of risk as the downloads may not always be trustworthy, depending on your sources.