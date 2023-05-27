Does The Lexus RZ Have Enough Range For Most Commuters?
The 2023 Lexus RZ 450e has compelling reasons to excel in the burgeoning luxury electric crossover segment. For starters, Lexus designers were able to give the RZ a distinctive shape, despite sharing its e-TNGA underpinnings with the Subaru Solterra and Toyota bZ4X.
It also has a well-equipped and nicely-appointed cabin, with plenty of usable space and all the expected levels of tech; like a 14-inch infotainment touchscreen, wireless smartphone connectivity, a 10-speaker audio system, dual-zone climate control, heated & ventilated seats, etc.
Unlike its Toyota and Subaru EV cousins, the Lexus RZ is peppier off the line, thanks to dual electric motors (rated up to 308 horsepower), a 71.4 kWh battery pack, and standard DIRECT4 all-wheel drive with torque vectoring. As a result, it goes from 0-60 mph in five seconds — quicker than its Toyota and Subaru stablemates.
However, the Lexus RZ's underwhelming range numbers could be a letdown. Lexus claims an estimated 220 miles with the standard 18-inch wheels, but upgrading to the optional 20-inch alloys (standard in the RZ 450e Luxury trim) reduces the driving range to around 196 miles.
In a world where a base Tesla Model Y AWD achieves an EPA-estimated 279 miles of range (the Long Range Model Y lasts 330 miles per full charge) at a lower base price, does the Lexus RZ have enough battery life for the average commuter?
Underwhelming, yet not the worst
The new Lexus RZ 450e is not alone in its predicament. The base Nissan Ariya has fewer motors, a smaller 66 kWh battery, and 216 miles of range, while the Mini Cooper SE and Mazda MX-30 are no better, with 110 and 100 miles per full charge, respectively. However, considering the average American commutes around 41 miles daily to and from work, all the EVs mentioned above could theoretically survive the daily grind without recharging — including the Lexus RZ 450e.
It's not that simple, however. The entry-level Lexus RZ 450e Premium starts at around $60,000. For some people, that kind of money is not worth it for the 220-mile range, keeping in mind that an EV like the Tesla Model Y goes farther, is faster, and has no shortage of hi-tech gizmos.
Moreover, the Lexus RZ only supports up to 150 kW of DC fast charging (from 0-80% in 30 minutes), while other EVs could accept more juice for more rapid charging. For buyers who want the luxurious driving experience and the panache of the Lexus badge, the RZ 450e will not disappoint, so long as your average daily commute can cover around 150 miles throughout the week.