Does The Lexus RZ Have Enough Range For Most Commuters?

The 2023 Lexus RZ 450e has compelling reasons to excel in the burgeoning luxury electric crossover segment. For starters, Lexus designers were able to give the RZ a distinctive shape, despite sharing its e-TNGA underpinnings with the Subaru Solterra and Toyota bZ4X.

It also has a well-equipped and nicely-appointed cabin, with plenty of usable space and all the expected levels of tech; like a 14-inch infotainment touchscreen, wireless smartphone connectivity, a 10-speaker audio system, dual-zone climate control, heated & ventilated seats, etc.

Unlike its Toyota and Subaru EV cousins, the Lexus RZ is peppier off the line, thanks to dual electric motors (rated up to 308 horsepower), a 71.4 kWh battery pack, and standard DIRECT4 all-wheel drive with torque vectoring. As a result, it goes from 0-60 mph in five seconds — quicker than its Toyota and Subaru stablemates.

However, the Lexus RZ's underwhelming range numbers could be a letdown. Lexus claims an estimated 220 miles with the standard 18-inch wheels, but upgrading to the optional 20-inch alloys (standard in the RZ 450e Luxury trim) reduces the driving range to around 196 miles.

In a world where a base Tesla Model Y AWD achieves an EPA-estimated 279 miles of range (the Long Range Model Y lasts 330 miles per full charge) at a lower base price, does the Lexus RZ have enough battery life for the average commuter?