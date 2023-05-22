The Most Incredible Features Of Adam Levine's New Hennessey VelociRaptor 500

Following a 25-year absence, Ford triumphantly reintroduced the Bronco nameplate as a highly capable off-roader with rough-and-tumble looks to match in 2021. Unfortunately, the Bronco redux proved a bit too popular with the motoring public and if you want one, prepare to likely pay a premium in addition to the full MSRP from both authorized Ford dealerships and third-party flippers alike.

However, if you're Adam Levine — the lead singer for the rock band Maroon 5 — the process of acquiring the in-demand SUV might look a little different. In fact, Levine, who is a well-known car collector, ups the ante by cruising around Santa Barbara, California in one of the first VelociRaptor 500 conversions by renowned Texas-based tuner Hennessey, according to TMZ.

Following harsh winter testing in Colorado, Hennessey unleashed the hot-rod Bronco onto the market in April. Levine's is a black four-door with a soft top — rolled down for the perfect California weather, naturally.

If you haven't already guessed, the "500" in the vehicle's name refers to the 500 horsepower output from its twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 engine, a full 20% improvement over the stock Bronco's most powerful engine offering. Hennessey accomplishes this feat via a larger-than-stock intercooler, cold-air induction setup, and custom engine-management software.