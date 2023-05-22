The Most Incredible Features Of Adam Levine's New Hennessey VelociRaptor 500
Following a 25-year absence, Ford triumphantly reintroduced the Bronco nameplate as a highly capable off-roader with rough-and-tumble looks to match in 2021. Unfortunately, the Bronco redux proved a bit too popular with the motoring public and if you want one, prepare to likely pay a premium in addition to the full MSRP from both authorized Ford dealerships and third-party flippers alike.
However, if you're Adam Levine — the lead singer for the rock band Maroon 5 — the process of acquiring the in-demand SUV might look a little different. In fact, Levine, who is a well-known car collector, ups the ante by cruising around Santa Barbara, California in one of the first VelociRaptor 500 conversions by renowned Texas-based tuner Hennessey, according to TMZ.
Following harsh winter testing in Colorado, Hennessey unleashed the hot-rod Bronco onto the market in April. Levine's is a black four-door with a soft top — rolled down for the perfect California weather, naturally.
If you haven't already guessed, the "500" in the vehicle's name refers to the 500 horsepower output from its twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 engine, a full 20% improvement over the stock Bronco's most powerful engine offering. Hennessey accomplishes this feat via a larger-than-stock intercooler, cold-air induction setup, and custom engine-management software.
Only 200 will be built in 2023
Besides engine mods, the VelociRaptor 500 also gets custom-built front and rear steel bumpers, engraved with the VelociRaptor name. The powerful off-roader rides on the same 37-inch tall tire diameter as a stock Bronco Raptor, but they're mounted on bespoke Hennessey 20-inch wheels, including the full-size spare tire.
Needless to say, there's Hennessey badging everywhere to let the world know the VelociRaptor 500 isn't your garden-variety Bronco. The theme also spreads to the interior, which features embroidered seat headrests and tough WeatherTech floormats.
Pricing for the VelociRaptor 500 package starts at $28,950, not counting the price of the Bronco Raptor on which it's based. The Bronco Raptor, which has experienced several price increases since its introduction, now retails for more than $80,000, assuming that you can find one. That puts the completed VelociRaptor 500 at well over the six-figure price mark.
If your own rock band just hit the big time and you're in the market for a VelociRaptor 500, act quickly. Only 200 will be cobbled together for 2023, each commemorated with a numbered plaque in the engine bay.