How To Enable Or Disable Automatic Head Detection On The Apple AirPods Max

Automatic Head Detection is one of the simplest yet coolest features on the Apple AirPods Max. When this feature is enabled, your AirPods Max can automatically detect when they are or aren't being worn. When you slip them on, they'll start music playback automatically, and when you take them off, the playback stops. It's pretty handy, saving you the need to fish around for a pause button when someone is trying to talk to you and preserving your place in a song should your AirPods Max accidentally fall off.

All that said, perhaps you'd prefer to have more manual control over how your AirPods Max work, or maybe you have a small head that's prone to headphone slippage. Whatever the reason, worry not. If you'd prefer to be the arbiter of your music's timing, you can quickly and easily toggle this feature on and off through the settings on your connected device.