How To Enable Or Disable Automatic Head Detection On The Apple AirPods Max
Automatic Head Detection is one of the simplest yet coolest features on the Apple AirPods Max. When this feature is enabled, your AirPods Max can automatically detect when they are or aren't being worn. When you slip them on, they'll start music playback automatically, and when you take them off, the playback stops. It's pretty handy, saving you the need to fish around for a pause button when someone is trying to talk to you and preserving your place in a song should your AirPods Max accidentally fall off.
All that said, perhaps you'd prefer to have more manual control over how your AirPods Max work, or maybe you have a small head that's prone to headphone slippage. Whatever the reason, worry not. If you'd prefer to be the arbiter of your music's timing, you can quickly and easily toggle this feature on and off through the settings on your connected device.
Toggling Automatic Head Detection
Firstly, you can't toggle Automatic Head Detection on the AirPods Max themselves. The digital crown dial can only adjust the AirPods' volume, while the Noise Control button swaps between transparency and noise-canceling modes. To toggle Automatic Head Detection, your AirPods Max must be synced up to an external device like an iPhone or a Mac. Your AirPods Max must also be powered on and in active use to access its settings.
Follow these steps to toggle Automatic Head Detection on a connected iPhone, iPad, or iPod Touch.
On your device's main screen, open the Settings app.
If your AirPods Max are connected, their name should appear at the top of the app.
Tap your AirPods Max's name to open their settings.
Find the Automatic Head Detection option.
Tap the option to enable or disable it.
To toggle Automatic Head Detection on a connected Mac, follow these steps.
Click the Apple logo on your Mac's main screen to open the main menu.
Click System Settings.
If your AirPods Max are connected, their name should appear on the sidebar.
Click your AirPods Max's name to open their settings.
Find the Automatic Head Detection option.
Click the option to enable or disable it.
Remember, you can only use the AirPods Max's advanced features, including Automatic Head Detection, if connected to an Apple device. This won't work with an Android or PC.