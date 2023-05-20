5 Reasons Smart TVs Aren't All They're Cracked Up To Be

Smart TVs have become the dominating paradigm in home entertainment electronics. It is genuinely harder these days to find a non-smart TV at any given big box retailer, to the point that you might even have to go to a second-hand shop to find one. Since so much of the entertainment scene has shifted focus to streaming in recent years, a smart TV certainly offers certain conveniences – particularly the use of streaming apps and better fidelity with connected devices like game consoles, depending on the model.

However, as is often the case with new and emerging technologies, smart TVs aren't necessarily an absolute good. They bring a lot of positives with them, for sure, but there are also several valid reasons why you may not want to put up with them. Before you go and buy the first smart TV you lay eyes on, you should at least be aware of the potential downsides of these devices.