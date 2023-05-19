Samsung Reportedly Sticking With Google As Search Engine Of Choice For Its Phones

Microsoft has aggressively attacked Google's browser and search market share, but the latter is still winning the war. It's scored a victory in perhaps the biggest battle yet, with The Wall Street Journal reporting that Samsung is sticking it out with Google as the default search provider on its smartphones and tablets. The company was reportedly exploring a change to Bing, the attractiveness of which has soared in recent months thanks to new AI-powered search and chat features. There were murmurings Samsung would eventually rock the boat as a result.

In almost all other areas, Samsung and Microsoft are practically joined at the hip. Microsoft is one of the Korean smartphone maker's biggest enterprise partners. The company notably pushes Microsoft's various productivity apps to the forefront of its phones and tablets, and the two work closely on Windows laptops. Samsung was also key in helping develop Phone Link, which allows you to manage your Android devices from Windows PCs.

While hitching its wagon to Bing would have made sense in some regards — especially given the search engine's rising popularity thanks to its ChatGPT-based Bing Chat — now sources familiar with Samsung's plans have told The Wall Street Journal that the company has stopped considering such a switch for now.