Bing Chat Is Getting A Bunch Of New Features, Including An AI Widget

We're off to the races with artificial intelligence. Google I/O made clear some of the search giant's plans to bolster most of its digital products with AI features. Google's heavy participation alone almost guarantees AI's propagation across nearly all industries and services, and it's certainly lit a fire under competitors like Microsoft.

After making Bing Chat available to all users earlier in May, Microsoft is adding to Bing and Edge with a truckload of new AI-powered features today. One of the most notable updates to the Bing app is the introduction of a Bing Chat widget for iOS and Android home screens.

The Bing widget provides quick access to the new Bing Chat experience. It includes a search box that you can type your typical queries into, but also a dedicated button taking you directly to the chat experience. There's also a microphone for voice queries, and a dedicated button to initiate a private search experience. Once updated, you can add the Bing widget by touching and holding an empty area on your home screen.

With an easier way to chat with your new virtual companion on mobile, Microsoft has made it easier to pick the conversation back up on your desktop. Bing will pick up where you left off. The reverse is also true: you can start a chat on your desktop and continue on the go using your smartphone. That feature is rolling out over the next week.