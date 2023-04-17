Bing May Become Samsung's Chosen Search Engine, Giving Google The Cold Shoulder

Google has remained the world's favorite search engine for over two decades, consistently accounting for 90% market share. Such was Google's dominance in the space, most people didn't even consider using alternate search engines like Microsoft Bing and DuckDuckGo. However, recent AI-infused changes to Bing are seemingly changing the status quo. Thanks to these feature additions, an increasing number of users are flocking to Microsoft Bing, and moving away from Google Search. Now, a major smartphone maker, Samsung is taking note.

Per a new report by Sammobile, Samsung is reportedly working on a deal with Microsoft to make Bing the default search engine on its Galaxy range of Android smartphones. If the deal goes through, Samsung smartphones of the future will, by default, use Microsoft Bing for looking up information online. Currently, this task is handled by Google — which pays Samsung a hefty amount to be the default search engine on Samsung devices. If the deal goes through, it would be a major coup for Microsoft, which has tried almost everything in the book to compete against Google Search, only to fail repeatedly.

Microsoft's decision to integrate ChatGPT's conversational AI chatbot into Bing Search will also mean that it will open up Bing to millions of Samsung smartphone users, who will switch to Bing from Google without even realizing that the switch happened. This could also result in a massive market-share jump for Bing, given the sheer popularity of Samsung smartphones worldwide.