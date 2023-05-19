Proposed Class Action Lawsuit Alleges DoorDash Charges iPhone Users More

The odds are good that you've never paid much mind to how much a DoorDash delivery costs you versus how much it costs for a friend. However, as a new lawsuit alleges, if you use an iPhone compared to your friend's Android, you have been charged subtly more for every DoorDash delivery you have ordered.

This week, Maryland resident Ross Hecox filed a class-action lawsuit against DoorDash on the grounds that additional fees are applied to delivery orders sent from iPhone users, but not Android users. Hecox verified this claim himself by making two DoorDash orders from two different phones at the same address from the same Chipotle restaurant, with only the iPhone order incurring an additional fee.

The lawsuit posits that "DoorDash charges the expanded range fee on iPhone users more often than Android users and charges iPhone users more for 'delivering' (likely because studies reveal iPhone users earn more)." The expanded range fee is an additional fee that occasionally appears on DoorDash orders, with the precise reason for the fee not explained on DoorDash's support website. The lawsuit also cites instances where DashPass subscribers, a premium DoorDash subscription tier, are charged extra fees where a normal user wouldn't be.