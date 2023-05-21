This High Tech Mercedes EQE Feature Is One You'll Want To Consider If You Go Off-Road

According to Mercedes, "Cameras show a virtual view of the area underneath the vehicle. This means that obstacles such as large stones or deep potholes can be seen at first glance." In theory, the technology would also negate the need for an additional person to act as a spotter during spirited off-roading such as rock crawling, although we're not sure how many EQE owners plan to take their $80,000 and up SUVs on anything more extreme than perhaps fire roads.

Besides identifying off-road hazards, drivers can also assess the composition of the trail surfaces to determine traction conditions. The transparent hood works at speeds up to approximately 5 mph. As we reported last year, off-road mode also includes a bevy of "virtual gauges for inclination, gradient, topographical altitude, geo-coordinates, and a compass."

The EQE SUV is the latest all-electric offering from the German automaker. Although many components are shared with the EQE sedan, the SUV has more ground clearance and a raised seating position that defines the type of vehicles that are popular with American drivers. The EQE350 is available with rear-wheel or all-wheel drive, both producing 288 horsepower, while the EQE 500 is only available in a dual-motor 536 horsepower all-wheel-drive configuration, which Mercedes calls 4Matic.

The off-road package with its associated transparent hood is also available on certain fossil-fuel and mild hybrid models such as the GLC and GLE.