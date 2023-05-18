Forget The DualSense Edge, Sony's Access Controller Is The PS5 Accessory We're Really Excited About

As more people from different walks of life get into gaming as a hobby, accessibility has become a hot topic. After all, everyone should be able to enjoy video games, no matter how they do it. Today, in recognition of Global Accessibility Awareness Day, Sony revealed the full details of their new Access controller, their very own accessibility-intended peripheral for the PS5. The DualSense Edge may be the big new name in PS5 controllers, but the sheer adaptability of this new device could be what really escalates the console to the next level.

Originally teased as "Project Leonardo" at this year's Consumer Electronics Show, the Access controller isn't just a static controller. Rather, it's an entire controller kit, featuring a disc of usable buttons, an array of swappable button caps in different shapes and sizes, and an adjustable analog stick. You can also set the controller down on a flat surface, hold it in your hands, or mount it to a tripod. There are even four auxiliary ports you can use to hook up any custom switches or devices you need to enjoy games. All this amounts to a truly modular controller that can be shaped and used to your precise preferences.