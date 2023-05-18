Forget The DualSense Edge, Sony's Access Controller Is The PS5 Accessory We're Really Excited About
As more people from different walks of life get into gaming as a hobby, accessibility has become a hot topic. After all, everyone should be able to enjoy video games, no matter how they do it. Today, in recognition of Global Accessibility Awareness Day, Sony revealed the full details of their new Access controller, their very own accessibility-intended peripheral for the PS5. The DualSense Edge may be the big new name in PS5 controllers, but the sheer adaptability of this new device could be what really escalates the console to the next level.
Originally teased as "Project Leonardo" at this year's Consumer Electronics Show, the Access controller isn't just a static controller. Rather, it's an entire controller kit, featuring a disc of usable buttons, an array of swappable button caps in different shapes and sizes, and an adjustable analog stick. You can also set the controller down on a flat surface, hold it in your hands, or mount it to a tripod. There are even four auxiliary ports you can use to hook up any custom switches or devices you need to enjoy games. All this amounts to a truly modular controller that can be shaped and used to your precise preferences.
Accessibility features
To go along with the Access controller, Sony is rolling out a suite of in-game accessibility features to tweak the virtual aspect of your gameplay experience alongside the physical aspect. If there are multiple people in your family who want to use the Access controller, for instance, everyone can build their own Access controller profile. A profile can set up the controller with custom orientation, button assignments, and stick sensitivity.
You can also set up toggle buttons that will stay virtually pressed when activated so you don't have to hold them down, like the accelerator in a racing game. The Access controller can even be paired with a second Access controller, as well as a DualSense controller, banding them all together as a single virtual device. If you can't hold one controller with both hands, for instance, just pair two to maintain full control. If there's a particular way you want to rest your hands on the Access controller, you can easily set it up so it stays comfortable.
Sony hasn't divulged the exact pricing or release date for the Access controller as of yet. However, they have launched an official page for the controller on their website, where you can register to receive updates on the release date and when pre-orders launch.