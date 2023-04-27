Forza Motorsports' Impressive Accessibility Features Include Blind Driving Assist

Racing is a lot more than a visual experience — after all, there are few things better than hearing a race-tuned engine fire up or listening to a torquey electric motor whirr by. As such, Turn 10 Studios, the maker of the "Forza Motorsport" series of games for Windows and Xbox consoles has released a new feature it has developed called Blind Driving Assist, in an effort to make the newest upcoming game, "Forza Motorsport," more enjoyable and accessible for everyone.

According to the Xbox team, Blind Driving Assist (BDA) will allow players who are blind or have low vision to play "Forza" in a way that was previously very difficult or downright impossible. Through different audio cues and screen narration, the game will now be able to guide players to race more effectively. Turn 10 wanted to make sure players got the full "Forza" experience, stating: "It was important to the entire team that Blind Driving Assists operate as a set of features, rather than a mode. We wanted Blind and Low Vision players to experience 'Forza Motorsport' as it was intended..."