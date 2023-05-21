How To Block Someone On Discord

Discord lets you block users on both the app and the website. The easiest way to block someone is by getting to their profile, and you can do this in a few steps from your Discord DMs. Here's how to block someone on the Discord website:

Search for a person in your DMs. Click on the person's username at the top of the chat screen to open their profile. Click on the three dots and select Block.

You can also right-click on a user's name in your DM list and select Block. The same action can be performed on a user's name in a Discord channel. If you use the Discord app, the steps to block someone are quite similar.

Open your Discord DMs and search for the user you want to block. Tap on their profile picture. Tap the three dots in the pop-up menu, then tap Block.

Once a user is blocked, they'll also be removed as a friend. They will not be able to message you, and the servers you have in common will block their messages there too. Discord doesn't notify users if you block them. If you decide to unblock them later, you might need to re-add them as a friend.