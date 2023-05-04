Discord Profiles Are Getting A Twitter Makeover: What Users Should Know

Discord is overhauling the platform's username and display name system, making it fall more in line with social media platforms like Twitter and Facebook. Specifically, Discord wants to eliminate the four-digital numerical identifiers at the end of each username and solve the confusion stemming from case-sensitive names. While the initiative seems positive, it also happens to be mandatory for all users across the globe, with a bit of extra love reserved for long-time Discord users.

The new username format on Discord will only be alphanumeric without any number identifier. Moreover, the format only accepts lowercase letters and supports only two special characters — a period (.) or an underscore (_) — to make things easier for everyone. Discord will still allow users to change their username but warns that it shouldn't happen "too frequently."

So, if your previous username was ZeBra#0987, Discord will want you to change it to something more linear and easy-to-remember variation, such as @zebra0987. The company argues that "they'll be much easier to remember, verbalize and share with your friends." However, remember that each username still has to be unique, which means you might have to try a few variations that haven't already been taken.