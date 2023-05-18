Spacetop Augmented Reality Laptop Has A Headset Not A Display

In 2018, a relatively unknown brand named zSpace unveiled a laptop that blended AR and VR tech into a single machine. The concept didn't quite stir a revolution, but the idea of computing in augmented and virtual reality continued to live on with wearables like the Lenovo AR Glasses and the Nreal Air. A brand named Sightful is now taking another stab at the idea with Spacetop, a laptop that lacks a screen but offers the convenience of multiple screens using AR glasses, which has a field-of-view covering the equivalent of a 100-inch screen.

Sightful says veterans from Microsoft, Apple, and Magic Leap joined hands to create the Spacetop, combining customized computing hardware with proprietary AR-based experiences. Sightful founder and CEO Tamir Berliner says Spacetop fulfills the role of a machine that exemplifies a "modern, work from anywhere, privacy matters, 'road warrior' mentality." The biggest draw of the machine is that it requires no external hardware, and neither does it impose a learning curve with complicated gestures or specialized software.

Sightful

While the premise sounds convenient, it isn't really a standout in terms of innovation — the machine itself is akin to what DIY enthusiasts get when they yank off their MacBook's screen, using the base as a combo desktop and keyboard while connecting it to an external monitor. A key difference, however, is that while those DIY setups use an ordinary display, Spacetop adds AR glasses to the equation, offering something similar to what you'd get by pairing your computer with the Lenovo Glasses T1.