Lenovo's 2022 Smart Glasses Very Nearly Look Normal

Lenovo is one of the few mainstream consumer electronics brands that are serious about extended reality (XR) wearables and already has high-end products out in the market. Take, for example, the ThinkReality A3 smart glasses, which bring the perks of augmented reality to a device that looks very much like a pair of regular sunglasses. However, the company's latest smart glasses — the Glasses T1 — avoid the metaverse ambitions and take a different route toward becoming a more personal entertainment hub.

The Glasses T1 is more like a virtual monitor that can link up with your phone or PC and bring its display right in front of your eyes in a wearable form factor. All you need is a USB-C cable for Android or a Lightning cable for iPhone and you're good to go. In case you're wondering, these glasses also play well with Windows and macOS machines.

Chris Burns/SlashGear

Lenovo has fitted micro-LED display units on its wearable, with each lens delivering a Full HD (1920 x 1080) resolution equivalent. Lenovo is touting a contrast ratio of 10,000:1, which is not really the best when compared to Micro-OLED TV panels or mini-LED screens on laptops like the 14-inch MacBook Pro. Lenovo says it has also baked in some sort of flicker-reduction tech. Unfortunately, the screen refresh rate has been capped at 60Hz only. If you are used to a 90Hz or 120Hz screen on your smartphone, you will feel a noticeable difference when using the Lenovo smart glasses, especially considering the close viewing range.