Logitech Teams Up With iFixit To Support User Repairs
The "right to repair" movement has been spearheaded for several years by electronics users who want to be able to fix their gadgets on their own, instead of needing to rely on official repair shops or warranties. Over time, electronics manufacturers have become more accommodating of this mindset, providing parts and resources to users who need them. The latest company to do this is Logitech, with the help of repair community iFixit.
Logitech announced today that it has established a formal partnership with iFixit to provide all the repair and upkeep materials a tech-savvy user could ever need, including replacement parts, appropriate toolkits, and detailed repair guides. These resources will be available via the iFixit Logitech Repair Hub, which will offer both standalone parts and prepackaged "Fix Kits" for certain devices and projects.
"Consumers often struggle to find avenues to repair and extend the life of their product," said Prakash Arunkundrum, chief operating officer at Logitech. "More can be done by brands and by broader value chains who wish to play an active role in the shift to a more circular economy. I am excited that we are able to collaborate with iFixit to develop better designs and make it easier for consumers to have a self-repair option to extend the life of our products."
Seeking sustainability in electronics
In addition to giving users more control over the condition and upkeep of their devices, Logitech hopes that its new partnership with iFixit will help to make the company more sustainable. By providing repair resources and allowing users to extend the lifespan of their devices, Logitech will hopefully be able to cut down on e-waste resulting from junked electronics.
With more users consistently utilizing their electronics daily, Logitech won't need to produce as many new units; fewer units being produced means fewer units ending up in a landfill, or taking up time and space at a recycling plant. Even if a user isn't a full-on expert in maintaining or repairing their devices, access to detailed, company-grade repair guides will ensure that more people have access to that information, and possibly increase its circulation.
"Making spare parts available and designing more-repairable devices are the best things manufacturers can do to make their products sustainable," said Elizabeth Chamberlain, Director of Sustainability at iFixit. "We've been working with Logitech to develop designs that make it easier for people to fix their stuff. And now, we're thrilled by the opportunity to help get Logitech repair parts to people around the world."
The iFixit Logitech Repair Hub will begin offering official Logitech replacement parts and resources this summer. Currently, the Repair Hub is offering a starting array of repair guides for Logitech accessories like keyboards and mice.