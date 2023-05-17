Logitech Teams Up With iFixit To Support User Repairs

The "right to repair" movement has been spearheaded for several years by electronics users who want to be able to fix their gadgets on their own, instead of needing to rely on official repair shops or warranties. Over time, electronics manufacturers have become more accommodating of this mindset, providing parts and resources to users who need them. The latest company to do this is Logitech, with the help of repair community iFixit.

Logitech announced today that it has established a formal partnership with iFixit to provide all the repair and upkeep materials a tech-savvy user could ever need, including replacement parts, appropriate toolkits, and detailed repair guides. These resources will be available via the iFixit Logitech Repair Hub, which will offer both standalone parts and prepackaged "Fix Kits" for certain devices and projects.

"Consumers often struggle to find avenues to repair and extend the life of their product," said Prakash Arunkundrum, chief operating officer at Logitech. "More can be done by brands and by broader value chains who wish to play an active role in the shift to a more circular economy. I am excited that we are able to collaborate with iFixit to develop better designs and make it easier for consumers to have a self-repair option to extend the life of our products."