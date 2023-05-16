The Best Streaming Apps You Can Download On Nintendo Switch

The Nintendo Switch is not just for gaming. Like several electronic devices that have dedicated online marketplaces for apps to download, you can install streaming services so you can watch video content through the console, much like media-streaming players like the Fire TV Stick. So if you happen to be taking a break between games and would like to catch up on your shows, you can do so by installing and accessing streaming apps right on Nintendo's user interface.

While there are several streaming options available for you to try on your video gaming system, there are a few notable services that are still missing from the Nintendo eShop. To date, Netflix and Disney Plus still don't have dedicated Nintendo Switch apps and can only be accessed through the risky method of jailbreaking. Having said that, if you have a subscription to either service, you can always watch titles that are only available on those platforms through another device, like your phone or computer. For those wondering which streaming services are available for the Nintendo Switch, here are a couple of apps you can begin using on your console.