The Best Streaming Apps You Can Download On Nintendo Switch
The Nintendo Switch is not just for gaming. Like several electronic devices that have dedicated online marketplaces for apps to download, you can install streaming services so you can watch video content through the console, much like media-streaming players like the Fire TV Stick. So if you happen to be taking a break between games and would like to catch up on your shows, you can do so by installing and accessing streaming apps right on Nintendo's user interface.
While there are several streaming options available for you to try on your video gaming system, there are a few notable services that are still missing from the Nintendo eShop. To date, Netflix and Disney Plus still don't have dedicated Nintendo Switch apps and can only be accessed through the risky method of jailbreaking. Having said that, if you have a subscription to either service, you can always watch titles that are only available on those platforms through another device, like your phone or computer. For those wondering which streaming services are available for the Nintendo Switch, here are a couple of apps you can begin using on your console.
Hulu
Hulu is one of the most widely used video-streaming platforms in the U.S. and for good reason. Its expansive catalog includes thousands of TV show and movie titles, including original Hulu content like "The Bear" and "The Handmaid's Tale" and '90s hits like "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" and "ER" that you may have enjoyed in your youth and would love to revisit and binge-watch.
Access to Hulu content requires a minimum paid subscription of $7.99 per month for ad-supported viewing or $14.99 per month for ad-free streaming. You can also opt to bundle your Hulu plan with Live TV channel access as well as partner service add-ons so you can access content from other streaming apps like ESPN+ and Disney+ (with ads) and premium add-ons like HBO Max, Cinemax, Showtime, and Starz. Depending on which add-ons you tack on to your base Hulu plan, you can expect to pay between $2.99 to $15.99 per month per additional service.
Funimation / Crunchyroll
Funimation is one of the many anime-centric streaming services you can access on the Nintendo Switch. Mostly known for its excellent quality English dubs for popular Japanese anime shows, you can enjoy titles like "Attack on Titan" and "Demon Slayer" without missing a beat. You can mostly access Funimation content for free, but if you want to get rid of ads, you can upgrade to a premium plan for $7.99 per month, which includes a free trial. There's also a premium plus plan for $9.99 per month that affords you the ability to download episodes and watch offline as well as access to direct-from-Japan simulcasts and a quick turnaround for dubbed versions of new episodes.
If you enjoy Funimation but want something more in terms of available titles, consider checking out the Crunchyroll app. Funimation content recently moved to Crunchyroll, making it the ultimate streaming service for anime aficionados. Crunchyroll carries over a thousand anime shows and movies, all of which are either subtitled, dubbed, or both. In order to stream content on the Nintendo Switch without any ads or preview new episodes the same day they come out in Japan, you will need to avail of one of the premium plans, with the basic one priced at $7.99 per month and includes a 14-day free trial.
Pokémon TV
If you appreciate anime but prefer to focus all of your fan energy on Pokémon, you can download the Pokémon TV Nintendo Switch app and watch nonstop programming featuring your favorite creatures to your heart's content. You can cycle through several Pokémon series episodes as well as a couple of animated specials. If a young child happens to be part of your household, there are also some Pokémon-themed nursery rhymes, sing-a-long songs, lullabies, and other fun kid content you can stream on your Switch.
What makes this one of the best streaming apps available on Nintendo Switch is that it's completely free. You don't need to sign up for an account or pay for a subscription to watch full seasons of Pokémon shows — just download the app from the Nintendo eShop and enjoy videos featuring Pikachu, Ash, and their entire gang.
Twitch
If gaming is your ultimate pastime and you want to stream other people playing them in between rounds, you need to have the Twitch app installed on your Nintendo Switch. As a viewer, you can watch Twitch users share their screens through their channels as they play popular games like "Call of Duty," "Valorant," and others that aren't available in the Nintendo Switch catalog. You can also choose to watch live streams of titles that are popular among fellow Switch lovers like "Animal Crossing" or the recently released "Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom" to aid your own enjoyment of the game.
Whether you enjoy shooters, RPGs, strategy games, or racing, Twitch has almost all of it covered. You can even watch people commentate on sports, talk shows, podcasts, and all sorts of media content. You don't need a Twitch account to view videos through the Nintendo Switch as the streaming platform is free to use as a spectator.
YouTube
Last but certainly not least of your streaming app options on the Nintendo Switch is YouTube, a service that doesn't really need an in-depth explanation as far as regular internet users go. The video platform is a huge resource of all types of entertainment content, may it be music, TV, movies, or even games.
Browsing through YouTube's giant library of clips doesn't cost a thing and you don't even require an account to do it. However, if you do have one, it's best to log into it on your console so you can keep yourself updated on the channels you've subscribed to and get a more personalized list of video recommendations that are relevant to your past activity on the platform. Those who want to make the investment in ad-free viewing can pay for a YouTube Premium subscription that costs $11.99 per month and includes a three-month free trial as well as access to YouTube Music.