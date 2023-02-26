Can You Watch Disney Plus On The Nintendo Switch?

Today, physical media still has a tentative hold, but many consumers have switched to streaming services for their convenience and accessibility. The Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch OLED, with their dual docked and handheld functionality (the Lite model is limited to the latter), serve as versatile gaming and multimedia systems. Through the dock's HDMI output, shows can be watched on a TV, but you can also snap it out of the dock and continue watching in portable mode.

Users have access to the YouTube, Hulu, Crunchyroll, and Pokémon TV Nintendo Switch apps, which are all available via the system's eShop storefront. As such, a wide range of content is available to stream and enjoy when you don't feel like playing a game on the system. These are all big names in the content streaming field, but some other heavy hitters are conspicuous by their absence. Netflix, for instance, doesn't have an official Nintendo Switch app. Though it's now late in the console's lifespan, there's still time for the "Stranger Things" streaming giant to make an appearance on Nintendo's system. What of Disney Plus, then? Is it also on Nintendo fans' long-held-dreams list?