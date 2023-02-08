Can You Watch Netflix On The Nintendo Switch?

Pretty much ever since the Switch launched back in 2017, users have been interested in using it to watch Netflix (in addition to playing games, of course). It's something we pondered over a couple of years later, in 2019, and even now there's still no word — or even a vague sign — that the popular video streaming service will appear on Nintendo's hybrid console.

There were vague allusions to the possibility from Netflix customer service (via Twitter), but fans are still waiting years later. This is a bit odd, seeing as the Switch is already home to similar services like Hulu, Funimation, Crunchyroll, YouTube, and Twitch. And yet, there's still no Netflix app in the eShop. We can presume the reason is likely tied to money in some way, as these kinds of things so often are, but who knows?

Maybe Netflix doesn't have the means or desire to adapt its app for the Switch's system configuration. Perhaps Nintendo doesn't want Netflix on its console for some reason (which would be surprising, seeing as it was previously available on the DS). Though, arguably, is it even necessary when the average Switch user likely already has access to a smartphone or tablet that can run the app instead?