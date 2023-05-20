Why You Can't Get A Right-Hand Drive Tesla Model X Or S Anymore

Tesla has made a huge announcement that won't bode well for Model X and Model S buyers in the right-hand drive (RHD) markets of Europe, Australia, and some Asian markets. According to a report by Electrek, Tesla has canceled orders for right-hand drive variants of the Model S sedan and Model X SUV, and will issue a full refund for any payments made. Moreover, Tesla will continue selling the Model S and Model X in the U.K., but only as left-hand drive units. Tesla specifically states that "changes to the vehicle program" overall seem to have been the reason for the cancellation, though it did not elaborate beyond that.

This somewhat perplexing decision is hot on the heels of a previous report that the American EV pioneer shut down its online configurator for the Model S and Model X in the right-hand drive markets of Singapore, New Zealand, Thailand, and Australia at the beginning of May 2023. As it turns out, Tesla did not explain any of its recent actions in detail. Now, U.K. buyers who placed reservations for the refreshed Model S and Model X would have to contend with left-hand drive units that Tesla has made available in its European inventory.