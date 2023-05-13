The Wait For A New Rivian R1T Just Got A Whole Lot Shorter

Besides its distinctive looks, the Rivian R1T has several exciting features that make the electric truck extremely desirable. However, many have encountered a major hindrance to owning one — Rivian's slow production has led to long wait times between customers placing reservations and receiving deliveries. Thankfully, the company has been working on ironing out the wrinkles and recently promised to deliver thousands of trucks over the following months.

Rivian is now making another exciting announcement and cutting the R1T's delivery timelines to just "14 days or less" in some cases. In a press release, the company said that anyone who lives within a serviceable distance from a Rivian Service Center can explore "ready-to-go" configurations, reserve the desired variant through the online platform, and potentially receive the delivery in less than two weeks. "This is all part of our focus on ramping production and improving delivery timing," Rivian explained in the press release.

In addition, the EV company is now opening up demo drives for people other than those who have already reserved the R1T electric truck – another positive sign that the company is increasing production and anticipating a profitable future.