This Terrifying AI-Powered Tech Can Practically Read Minds

It's an inescapable fact that AI is going to continue becoming more sophisticated. When Dr. Chris Arnold of LinkedIn's blog asked ChatGPT whether AI will "take over the world" in January 2023, the chatbot reassuringly responded that "While AI has the potential to greatly impact many industries and aspects of society, it is ultimately a tool created and controlled by humans." While this is true, it's also inevitable that AI-human interactions are going to become more sophisticated too.

In May 2023, Geoffrey Hinton spoke of the dangers AI poses, and with the implications of certain projects in mind, it's clear that Hinton has a point. Two months before his warning, news emerged of a Stable Diffusion technology that scientists may eventually be able to use to "read" what people are thinking.

Yu Takagi and Shinji Nishimoto, of the Center for Information and Neural Networks in Osaka and Osaka University, used Stable Diffusion to interpret a signal from an MRI machine. The resultant images were uncannily similar to objects and pictures the owners of the scanned brains have previously seen. From SlackGPT making our workdays more convenient to "seeing" the same images human volunteers saw, generative AI seems to be able to do just about anything.