How To Use Your Tesla's Built-In Music Creation Software

The creative minds behind Tesla have come up with some pretty cool features that are unique to Tesla's EV throughout the years. A few additions stand out in this list, like the controversial Autopilot system, Dog Mode, and Sentry Mode. Recent Tesla vehicles even have a system to defend their drivers from bioweapons called the Bioweapon Defense Mode.

Tesla's infotainment system is controlled by the unique touchscreen that comes with the vehicle, which you can use to control the air conditioning, navigation, listen to music, even play games, and stream movies. It's probably safe to assume that traffic jams and charging sessions must be a joy for Tesla owners.

Listening to music in your car is a luxury that almost every person using a vehicle has experienced. How about making music with your car? Virtually unheard of, and quite ludicrous to think about. However, it turns out you can do that with your Tesla: A 2019 update to Tesla vehicles added an app called "TRAX v0.1" to the infotainment system, and with this app, you can now become a music composer inside your car.