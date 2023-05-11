Why The 2023 BMW M2 Is Probably An Instant Classic

The latest vehicle to wear BMW's iconic M badge, the highly anticipated M2, is widely expected to be the last of its kind — that is, the final M-car (short for "motorsport") powered by an internal combustion engine with no form of electrified assistance. Of course, we don't expect that BMW will leapfrog directly to all-electric for its performance line. Rather, drivers will be eased into the new technology with a mild-hybrid 48v electric motor assist.

In fact, you could almost say that this was made official via an interview between Germany's Bimmer Today and the newly appointed CEO of the M Division, Fran van Meel. Per van Meel, "...the M2 will be the last M with a pure combustion engine drive and also without electrification scope such as a 48-volt on-board network."

The 2023 M2 is based on the second-generation G42 2-series which has the unique distinction of being the first BMW designed and built entirely in Mexico. Internally known as the G87, the new M2 is powered by a 3.0-liter inline-six cylinder with a pair of turbochargers added for good measure. Basically, it's the same engine that motivates the M3 and M4, but detuned by approximately 20 horsepower in the M2, presumably because of the M2's smaller stature.