First Archer Midnight eVTOL Finishes Production Ahead Of Initial Summer Test Flight

Today, Archer Aviation — a leader in the electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) space — has finished final assembly and initial testing of its first Midnight aircraft. Last week, the aircraft was transported from Archer's facility in Palo Alto, California to Salinas Municipal Airport for further evaluation, a process that required partial disassembly and rebuilding for the approximately 75 mile journey. Ground testing will begin in preparation for a maiden test flight this summer.

For the uninitiated, Archer plans to use the all-electric Midnight as an airborne taxi service. According to the press release, Archer's goal is to "transform inner city travel ... replacing 60-90 minute commutes by car ... with ~10-20 minute electric air taxi flights that are safe, sustainable, low noise and cost competitive with ground transportation."

Though initially intended for civilian use, Archer says that the Midnight has also caught the attention of the Department of Defense due to its impressive payload capabilities.