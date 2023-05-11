Poly Voyager 60+ UC Earbuds Review: Premium Features For A Premium Price

True wireless earbuds are a dime a dozen these days. Ever since Apple's "courageous" omission of the headphone jack, the market for TWS (true-wireless stereo earbuds) has unapologetically boomed. These days, reviewers like myself don't even bother dinging a phone for a lack of a headphone jack because as a society, we've moved on. I'm no stranger to TWS pitches in my inbox, but when Poly reached out, I got excited.

Poly (now a sub-brand of HP) is doing something really fun while at the same time focusing on what brings home the bacon — business customers. Poly used to be Plantronics and when it adopted its new name, it pivoted from consumer earbuds to business-focused headsets. It's the kind of company that makes headsets worn by cubicle smurfs and truck drivers.

But in this case, HP and Poly are bringing something new to the table, and it's this newness that is exciting. You're probably used to carrying around TWS in a nice battery case, but when HP saw that battery case, all it saw was some wasted space. So it decided to use that wasted space. I've been using a review sample of the Poly Voyager Free 60+ UC TWS for two weeks and this is my full review.