Watch Google I/O Open With A Bizarre Ai-Generated Song About A Duck With Lips

Half an hour before Google's keynote kicked off, musician Dan Deacon performed in front of the waiting audience. He showcased Google's new MusicLM software that uses AI technology to generate music. Deacon also used Bard AI tools and Phenaki (a tool that can create videos) for his set. Instead of a stuffy instrumental or ambient piece to keep the crowd happy, Deacon's (and the AI's) musical composition immediately turned bizarre with a cornucopia of weird AI-generated images on the screen behind him, culminating in a story about a bird with lips.

Deacon sang about a bird with human lips, and the AI-generated images projected behind him did their best to keep up. Not only did the bird have lips, but it was also looking for a roommate for a two-bedroom apartment and was apparently fond of board games. It's worth remembering that Alphabet Inc., Google's parent company, is a 1.3 trillion dollar company.