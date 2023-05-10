How To Get Access To Google's Latest (And Weirdest) Products In Labs

At Google's I/O 2023 keynote, the company debuted a litany of new AI-related software products. If you're a die-hard AI fan who wanted to try out the new tech, you're in luck as Google has opened up the testing to a select group of testers. All you need to do is join the waitlist on Google's Labs site using your Google Account. You'll need to provide select information, including your country and profession.

The first bit of software Google is testing is a revamp of Google Search, the entire reason Google initially existed and the reason the word "Google" itself has become a verb. According to the keynote, the new AI-powered Google Search will be able to give more personalized or concise answers to prompts without having to sift through dozens of unhelpful links (at least in theory). Now, there's an option to join the waitlist to "help shape the future of Search by trying out short experiments and new AI experiences," according to Google Labs.