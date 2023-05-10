Google Pixel 7a Vs. Pixel 7: Key Differences You Need To Know Before Buying

Earlier today, Google took covers off its newest mid-range offering for 2023, the Google Pixel 7a, alongside its first foldable phone, the Pixel Fold, and its new tablet, the rather unimaginatively named Google Pixel Tablet. This new smartphone joins Google's existing seventh-generation Pixel lineup, which also includes the Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro.

With the arrival of the Pixel 7a, Google's current smartphone lineup spans a wide price range starting at $499 for the Pixel 7a, and going up well above the $1000 mark for the Pixel Fold. However, looking closely at Google's current lineup of candy bar devices is when things get really interesting. While the mid-range Pixel 7a is arguably the cheapest of the lot at $499, the slightly older but more premium Pixel 7 is only $100 more at $599. If you run into one of the many discounts currently available for the Pixel 7, you could actually grab that device for the same price as the Pixel 7a — $499.

Therefore, it is not entirely unwise to assume that anyone considering the $499 Pixel 7a has every reason to consider an 'upgrade' to the Pixel 7. But would that be a wise decision? Why would someone even consider a Pixel 7a, if the better, more premium Pixel 7 is available for the same price? Let's investigate.