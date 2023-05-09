GM Just Put Apple's Former Cloud Chief In Charge Of Its New Car Software Division

Several weeks ago, SlashGear reported on GM's controversial decision not to include popular Apple CarPlay/Android Auto technologies in its future electric vehicles. Though to be fair, some rival EV manufacturers such as Rivian and Tesla also eschew Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, in favor of first-party infotainment systems.

Today, GM appears to be doubling down on its decision to shift to in-house technology by announcing the hiring of former Apple executive Mike Abbott to head up the brand's software division. Abbott was most recently vice president of engineering at Apple's cloud services division, with prior stints at venture capital firm Kleiner Perkins, Twitter, Palm, and Microsoft.

While at Apple, "Abbott led a team responsible for the development of core infrastructure for all of Apple's cloud-based services including iCloud iMessage, Private Relay, Mail and account security. In addition to storage, networking and compute, his team created products for Apple's Education and Enterprise categories," cites the press release.

The official title for newly created position is Executive Vice president, Software, and per GM, Abbott will report directly to company Chair and CEO Mary Barra beginning on May 22.