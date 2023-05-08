How To Block Someone On Snapchat

Snapchat is primarily a photo and video-sharing platform, but it's also a messaging app, letting users exchange messages, Snaps, and even make voice and video calls. Similar to other social media apps like Instagram and Facebook, Snapchat lets you post content publicly, or share it with just your friends. If you choose to let your Stories be visible to everyone, anyone on Snapchat can view and reply to them. The same privacy setting applies to messaging — if you let anyone on Snapchat contact you, you might receive messages from people you don't know or don't want to interact with.

One way to deal with this is by ignoring these interactions, but there are more options. For example, you can mute a person's Story and turn off new message notifications. If that doesn't cut it, you can choose to remove the person as a friend. However, depending on your privacy settings, they might still be able to view your Story or message you. Both these features only work if you're friends with the person on Snapchat. If you want to cut off all contact with a Snapchat user, friend or not, the only solution is to block them. This way, they'll no longer be able to contact you on the app. If you change your mind, you can always unblock them later.