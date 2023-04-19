Snapchat Launches New 'After Dark' Stories And Call Lenses

Snapchat is jazzing up the app's look and feel with some fun feature additions. The social media app, which pioneered the use of Stories, is now trying to reimagine the ephemeral post format with something called "After Dark Stories." These new kinds of stories can be poised after the clock strikes 8 p.m., and will have a distinct moon badge at the bottom, telling viewers that the content was posted late in the night. Now, whether it's late-night study sessions or fun parties, After Dark Stories will stand out when viewed the next day. "Come morning, see the Story unfold to debrief on the night," the company explains.

Snapchat is also bringing the Memories feature to the chat section. The shared Memories will soon appear right at the top of group chats, allowing users to go through the fun Snaps they exchanged. This is somewhat like the custom collections feature on Instagram, which lets you create a collection of saved posts with a friend (or circle) that can be viewed in the DMs section, saving you the trouble of hitting the Send button for every post that you deem worth sharing. Snapchat is also adding a new Communities feature, which is somewhat like a group Stories format comprising solely of your schoolmates.