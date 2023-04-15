Starting A Snapchat Public Profile: A How To Guide

By default, all the media you post on a Snapchat account will only be seen by people on your Friends list. It's a lot like WhatsApp in that regard — you can determine who gets to see your updates. But if you're looking to reach a wider audience outside your Friends circle, you should open a public profile on Snapchat.

It'll work like a public Instagram or YouTube account: other users can subscribe to the account, and you'll be able to include details like a bio and description. There'll also be a Highlights tab where you can showcase your favorite or most important stories, and a Lenses tab containing lenses you created using Lens Studio. You can also add a website link, and you'll be able to see account analytics, including stats about the reach of your content, and the demographics of your audience.

With a public Snapchat profile, your Stories may pop up in others' Discover or Spotlight tab, which is a lot like Instagram's Explore Page, and is a great way to increase visibility. If you run a business or want to build an audience on Snapchat, a public profile is the first step toward getting your account noticed. Here's how to go about creating one.