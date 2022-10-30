How To Change Your Snapchat Username And Display Name

As a social media platform user, you can easily be identified by viewers when you have a unique display name and an even more memorable username. When you first sign up for an account, you will probably opt for your real name or a username you've used on other apps and websites just to get through the process quicker. Later on, however, you may want to switch both monikers up to fit your personality or current mood better.

Snapchat has offered its users the option to edit their display names right from the start. However, the app didn't always allow people to make changes to their initial username, limiting their ability to stay relevant on the platform. Starting in early 2022, though, Snapchat finally gave in to public demand and made the feature accessible to its entire user base.

Switching to a different Snapchat username or display name is not a hard process at all, whether you use an Android or iOS device to access the app. There are, however, a couple of important caveats. For now, you can only modify your Snapchat username once a year, so if you plan to do so, make sure you type it the way you want it spelled and that it's an identifier you won't mind being associated with you for at least 12 months. Furthermore, while it's true that you can change your display name as often as you want, you are still required to pick one that adheres to Snapchat's community guidelines.