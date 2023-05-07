What To Do If Your Tesla's Charging Port Won't Open

It should be stressed that this method for opening the charging port should only be used in emergencies, when it cannot be opened any other way. Forcing the port open like this isn't good for its structural integrity. Using it repeatedly instead of proper opening methods could result in damage to the charging port or cable.

More importantly, you should exercise caution when manually opening the charging port, as there are several ways you could inadvertently expose yourself to a live current. First, don't touch any orange voltage covers near the release flap. Secondly, do not use the manual release lever while the car is actively charging or if its voltage covers are exposed. Finally, don't try to grab the charging cable at the same time as the manual release lever. Open the port fully first, then pull the cable out.

Depending on the exact model and region of your Tesla, its manual release lever may not be in the exact same place, if it even has a manual release lever. If you're ever unsure about the function or location of your manual release lever, call up your nearest Tesla Service Center. They can walk you through the exact process over the phone.