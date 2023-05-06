This Google Chrome Extension Will Let You Use Your Voice To Talk To ChatGPT

We're headed towards an AI revolution. What kinds of impacts this technology will have on society, for better as well as for worse, remains to be seen. Dr. Geoffrey Hinton, formerly of Google, is one expert who has expressed his concerns on that very matter. It's difficult not to get swept up in it all, though: Asking ChatGPT a range of questions, from the mundane to the deepest and most philosophical, can be very compulsive indeed.

The technology will, naturally, only become more and more sophisticated as time goes on. It can certainly be difficult to distinguish the difference between ChatGPT's words and those of a human authority on a given subject at times, but there can also be a lack of that innate human quality in the words it produces. One potential step forward in this regard is voice-controlled conversations with ChatGPT. Enter Promptheus.

While Promptheus doesn't allow for full on spoken conversations with ChatGPT, it will respond to the user's voice. Here's how to use this unique new extension for Google Chrome.