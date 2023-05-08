Sony's New Wireless Speakers Go To Extremes

Sony's wireless speaker range is adding two new models, with the SRS-XV800 aiming to power a party, while the SRS-XB100 wants to tag along on a backpack or bike. Both support Bluetooth music playback and have some degree of water resistance, though it's the XV800 that should be your first port of call if big sound is the priority.

Successor to the XV900, the XV800 has five tweeters in total. Two are placed at the rear of the speaker to expand the soundstage around the back, assuming the XV800 is positioned at the center of a party or garden. Three are at the front, positioned around dual "X-Balanced Speaker Units" — Sony-speak for its near-rectangular diaphragm drivers that the company claims delivers deeper bass, while also better separating out mids and high-end.

Sony

While shaped like an obelisk, the XV800 is also designed to work on its side, too. Positioned horizontally, the speaker automatically switches the front tweeters it uses to maintain the correct stereo separation. An S-shaped bass reflex port is at the bottom, and there are wheels to make trundling the speaker around easier.

Given the size, it's unsurprising that Sony squeezed in a big battery, too. The XV800 is good for up to 25 hours of use on a full charge, with a 10 minute recharge good for another three hours of playback. The speaker uses a proprietary charge connector, rather than USB-C, though there's a USB-A port on the back that can recharge a connected device.