Pixel Phones May Soon Feature An Exclusive Google Bard AI Widget

Google is apparently trying to replicate Microsoft's formula of pushing AI on all fronts. According to code analysis performed by 9to5Google, the search giant is planning to serve a dedicated widget for its Bard AI right on the home screen. However, it looks like this convenience will be exclusive to Google's own Pixel series of smartphones and the upcoming Pixel tablet. Based on the analysis, the widget will offer one-click access to Bard, Google's in-house competitor to OpenAI's ChatGPT. However, it is unclear if the widget would find its integration inside the Google Assistant app or the eponymous Google app when it eventually arrives.

Bard is still in its preview phase, and it looks like keeping it exclusive to Pixel phone owners won't be much trouble for Google, considering the Pixel series' limited share in the smartphone market. Plus, the code snippet for the Bard widget popping up when the I/O developers conference is right around the corner is a sign that the feature might be announced in the coming weeks.

Google has reportedly been in panic mode internally since ChatGPT arrived on the scene, especially from a competition perspective. Microsoft has feverishly integrated OpenAI's generative AI tools with its Edge browser, Bing search engine, and the Office suite of products, all of which compete with Google's own search offering, the Chrome browser, and the Worksuite portfolio of productivity tools.