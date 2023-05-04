How To Clear The Telegram Cache On Your Android Phone (And Why You Might Need To)

Our smartphones are perhaps the biggest time-wasters we own. Messaging apps, in their many forms, are one of the major contributors to this. From WhatsApp to Facebook Messenger and Discord, we're inundated with notifications from friends, family, and colleagues at all hours, from the important to the not-so-important.

Telegram, with its cross-platform functionality, also has a big place in the market, boasting active monthly user numbers of 500 million (according to Business of Apps). As with any such popular service, though, there will be issues at times, and it's crucial that users know how to address them when they arise. Clearing the cache is a quick and simple way to do so in a range of cases (and on other apps such as the aforementioned Discord).

Those lingering files can be removed quite easily by Telegram users on Android smartphones. Here's how to do it, as well as the lowdown on why it might be necessary to clear the cache in the first place.