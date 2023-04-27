How To Clear Discord's Cache Files On Your Devices

Most apps that update feeds regularly have a cache, and as that cache starts to grow you may experience performance issues. The effects of a cache that's gone outside of its comfort zone can vary, but can include noticeable slowdown, crashing, or a failure to load various elements correctly. That's why it's important to clear those caches out every once in a while.

This applies to Discord as well, which caches all the links, images, and videos that load up across each of the servers you regularly visit. Leading to — you guessed it — slower overall performance and other possible irritations. Fortunately, cache-clearing can be applied to Discord as well, so there is a way to get things running smoothly again.

Keep in mind that if you use Discord on multiple devices they'll each have their own local cache. Emptying it out on your computer won't have an effect on the mobile app (and vice versa). You don't necessarily need to clear out the cache across every version you use all at once, especially if you don't use other versions very often, but it's worth considering doing periodically.