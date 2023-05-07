How To Use Clipping Masks In Adobe Photoshop

Adobe Photoshop is, for many, the very last word in image creating and editing software. Adobe boasts that "over 90% of the world's creative professionals use Adobe Photoshop," and the program is so outrageously popular that its name has become synonymous with photo editing.

Its mass appeal among enthusiasts and professionals, however, does mean that its vast suite of tools can be very difficult to manage for new users. There's an awful lot of features in Photoshop, and it's only with experience, practice, and know-how that users can begin to get the very best from it. Adobe offers a range of Photoshop tutorials to help with this, beginning with simple functions like resizing images, before tackling advanced features like layers and clipping masks.

Those who aren't so well-versed with the software or the ins and outs of digital art (using Photoshop or other similar software) may be unfamiliar with clipping masks, but they're almost essential to use when creating more complex, multi-layered images. Here's how to implement clipping masks in Photoshop, and why and when you might need them.